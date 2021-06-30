Ken Anthony Kamperman

Webdesign for Liesbest

Ken Anthony Kamperman
Ken Anthony Kamperman
  • Save
Webdesign for Liesbest artisanal friendly webshop e-commerce sauce garlic garlic sauce ui design illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Liesbest is a local company based in the Netherlands that will sell artisanal garlic sauce through a webshop. Liesbest focuses on delivering fresh, high-quality products with a friendly service. Liesbest's brand identity will have to represent this.

This piece is an iteration of the main page. With a range of about four products, it gives the opportunity to display them in a special way.

Ken Anthony Kamperman
Ken Anthony Kamperman

More by Ken Anthony Kamperman

View profile
    • Like