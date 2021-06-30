James Christmas

Elevate Logotype

James Christmas
James Christmas
Hire Me
  • Save
Elevate Logotype wordmark brand graphic design minimal minimalist simple brand identity branding design logo design type logo text logotype
Elevate Logotype wordmark brand graphic design minimal minimalist simple brand identity branding design logo design type logo text logotype
Download color palette
  1. elevate-logo.png
  2. elevate-logos.png

Logotype for Elevate.

Elevate is a Community Interest Company (CIC) aiming to benefit the educational community by enhancing teaching and learning through the use of digital technology.

Interested in working with me?
hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design

James Christmas
James Christmas
Logo Design & Brand Identity.
Hire Me

More by James Christmas

View profile
    • Like