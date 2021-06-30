Kadir Can Mercan

Account Page UI Design

Kadir Can Mercan
Kadir Can Mercan
  • Save
Account Page UI Design illustration customer creative purple plans profile new webapp management accountpage account webdesign uxdesign
Download color palette

Hi folks! 👋
Here is my second work that i've done for UI Bootcamp.

I've just complete an account editing page for a web as you see. I'm trying to my best with colours and types. I hope my decisions are nice for your eyes. 🙃

If you like my shot hit "L" ❤️ and let me know your feedbacks.

Thanks 🤘
Kadir.

Kadir Can Mercan
Kadir Can Mercan

More by Kadir Can Mercan

View profile
    • Like