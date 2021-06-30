Cristina M

Novel - Logo Design Concept

Novel - Logo Design

Novel is an upcoming app to learn music.

Concept Components:
- Book
- Sound Waves

Your feedback is appreciated.

cristina.hireme@gmail.com

