Magazine design - Peep

Magazine design - Peep graphic design styling photography trends lifestyle fashion articles magazine design photoshop illustrator digital illustration layout design content design
The theme is all about '70s decade. The fashion and lifestyle and the &
old filters which gives a peep into the era.
This magazine cover trends that were present in the past decades and how are they relevant now with its new variations & keeping in mind the
trend forecast for the season.

