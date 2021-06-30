Eyal Carmi

khaleesi - Game of Thrones

Eyal Carmi
Eyal Carmi
Hire Me
  • Save
khaleesi - Game of Thrones character design poster art portrait illustration portrait art movie dragons printable poster flat design portrait pop art khaleesi graphic design illustration vector design
khaleesi - Game of Thrones character design poster art portrait illustration portrait art movie dragons printable poster flat design portrait pop art khaleesi graphic design illustration vector design
Download color palette
  1. khaleesi.png
  2. khaleesi2.png

Minimalist design pop art illustration of khaleesi (Daenerys Targaryen) from 'Game of Thrones' played by the English actress Emilia Clarke.
Available at my shop:
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1030491686/khaleesi-printable-game-of-thrones?ref=shop_home_active_1&pro=1

Eyal Carmi
Eyal Carmi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eyal Carmi

View profile
    • Like