Botwise Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! ✌️
BOTWISE is SaaS platform for easy and fast knowledge management. We make it possible to access distributed company knowledge which already exists in the company - pdf, word, excel, powerpoint etc files. We can easily search through those files to find an answers employees are looking for instantly with proper file where the answer is.
Do you like it? Press "L"
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.