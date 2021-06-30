Verónica Aguilar

Hello!
This is a Style Tile that I created to test concepts for a Intranet redesign.
I like using style tiles because they helped the client and ourselves envision the interface look and feel.
Have you use them? You know a different technique? Share :D

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
