Richa Banka

Sign Up Page

Richa Banka
Richa Banka
  • Save
Sign Up Page sign up ux illustration design figma
Download color palette

Hey Awesome Designers ! I have made this Sign Up page using Figma. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated .Hit the like button and comment if you like it.
For more such Designs, you can check out my personal profile :
https://richabanka.webflow.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Richa Banka
Richa Banka

More by Richa Banka

View profile
    • Like