Richa Banka

A 3d Model Website

Richa Banka
Richa Banka
  • Save
A 3d Model Website figma vector design graphic design animation
Download color palette

Hey Awesome Designers ! I have made this 3d model landing page using Figma tool. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated .
For more such Designs, you can check out my personal profile :
https://richabanka.webflow.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Richa Banka
Richa Banka

More by Richa Banka

View profile
    • Like