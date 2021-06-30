Nahid Al Islam

BBQ Restaurant Logo

Nahid Al Islam
Nahid Al Islam
  • Save
BBQ Restaurant Logo graphic design bbq fire symbol unique logo abstract logo creative logo restaurant logo online store business logo logo design illustration app logo design brand identity mordern logo minimalistic branding logo design
Download color palette

Welcome to My New Logo work!
Logo name DIMLIGHT RESTAURANT. I made this logo by the concept of BBQ . I have tried to make it Minimal and simple.
Please let me know how is it and feel free to share any feed back.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can hire me to do this type of Professional Minimal logo.
Thank you.
CONTRACT :
Email : nahidalislam2@gmail.com
Follow on INSTAGRAM :
https://www.instagram.com/animated_canvas/
Follow on FACEBOOK :
https://www.facebook.com/nahids.canvas
WhatsApp : +8801682569366

Nahid Al Islam
Nahid Al Islam

More by Nahid Al Islam

View profile
    • Like