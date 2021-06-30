🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
“I like my name Vava Khatchadourian. They say, Oh Vava darling!"
Illustration of Vava in her studio for the University of Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research.
You can listen to Vava's testimony at Columbia University in the City of New York libraries, Oral history archive.
Vava's testimony is one of 128 testimonies of Armenian survivors that the
University of Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research helped to digitize.