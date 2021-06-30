Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creepy Monster

Creepy Monster cartoon illustration
Drawn on Procreate, it took me thirty minutes to make.
it's a flying monster only appearing at midnight 💀
I hope you enjoy ^^

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
