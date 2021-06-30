Illustration of Avedis Alabilikian for the University of Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research.

Avedis Alabilikian was a child survivor of the Armenian genocide. The illustration depicts the story of how his aunt dressed him like a girl in order to save his life and bring him out of Turkey during the massacres.

You can listen to Avedis' testimony at Columbia University in the City of New York​​​​​​​ libraries, Oral history archive.

Avedis' testimony is one of 128 testimonies of Armenian survivors that the

University of Oxford Network for Armenian Genocide Research helped to digitize.