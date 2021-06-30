Mi-Series

THE UNKNOWNS - 07

THE UNKNOWNS - 07 3d characters octane illustration cinema4d design 3d 3d animation
THE UNKNOWNS

- 07/10

A Rare Species Made With Geometric Shapes And Beautiful Eyes. Explore Each Of The Avatars, Every Avatar Has A Fantastic Shape & With The Beautiful Eyes 👀 They Look Marvelous.

COMPLETE PROJECT!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
