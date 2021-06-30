Yuriy Lasygin

DailyUI #05 - app icon

Yuriy Lasygin
Yuriy Lasygin
  • Save
DailyUI #05 - app icon magic wizard dinosaur ui design logo minimal ios app icon
Download color palette

A concept icon for the app where you can discover all about fantasy/sci-fi books, games, films and so on. It has a mascot - Wizaur, a wizard dinosaur who will guide you through the app.

Press L if you love all things fantasy!

#dailyui #05

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Yuriy Lasygin
Yuriy Lasygin

More by Yuriy Lasygin

View profile
    • Like