Verónica Aguilar

Digital Audience Builder - Dashboard

Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar
  • Save
Digital Audience Builder - Dashboard visualdesign dashboard ui interface
Download color palette

I created this Forecaster for a client. This tool provides access to audience models, forecasting inventory, trends, recommendations, and demographics.
This dashboard was created for the USA Elections to learn political attitudes that helped campaigns cater to their needs and goals.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Verónica Aguilar
Verónica Aguilar

More by Verónica Aguilar

View profile
    • Like