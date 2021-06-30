Ani Andreasyan

Simple Design for "Little Sicilia" Restaurant

Ani Andreasyan
Ani Andreasyan
  • Save
Simple Design for "Little Sicilia" Restaurant app ui illustration design figma graphic design
Download color palette

Hi guys! Super excited to share my first project in Dribble. New simple design banner that I made for Dribbble. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your support and feedback. Have a great week!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Ani Andreasyan
Ani Andreasyan

More by Ani Andreasyan

View profile
    • Like