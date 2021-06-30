E-zine Buckle down - Fashion industry's big effort

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a research based project based on - "Graphics as a medium of voicing opinion in the fashion industry."
a. To understand why fashion industry is influenced and dependent upon the need of graphics which is conveying their opinion or social message.
b. Implementation of graphics with change in time.
c. To understand various ways of communication through graphics whether they are successful in playing an important role in fashion industry and & creating a long lasting impact.
d. To study the role of graphics in the fashion industry.