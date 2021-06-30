Sakshi Raj

E-zine Buckle down - Fashion industry's big effort

Sakshi Raj
Sakshi Raj
  • Save
E-zine Buckle down - Fashion industry's big effort illustrator layout design zine visual communication research project photoshop digital illustration content design graphic design typography
Download color palette

This is a research based project based on - "Graphics as a medium of voicing opinion in the fashion industry."
a. To understand why fashion industry is influenced and dependent upon the need of graphics which is conveying their opinion or social message.
b. Implementation of graphics with change in time.
c. To understand various ways of communication through graphics whether they are successful in playing an important role in fashion industry and & creating a long lasting impact.
d. To study the role of graphics in the fashion industry.

Sakshi Raj
Sakshi Raj

More by Sakshi Raj

View profile
    • Like