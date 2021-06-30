Eggi Tjhandra

Bubur Pedas Sambas

Eggi Tjhandra
Eggi Tjhandra
  • Save
Bubur Pedas Sambas illustration
Download color palette

An illustration of traditional food from the city of Sambas, Indonesia.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Eggi Tjhandra
Eggi Tjhandra

More by Eggi Tjhandra

View profile
    • Like