Professional Business Card - Modern Business Card Design

Professional+ Modern Business Card Design concept (Unused)
(Black )
Two sided print design
- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
---------------------------------------------------
Email: freelancermiftaulofficial@gamil.com
WhatsApp: +8801321192411
Features:
▣ CMYK Color Mode ▣ 300 DPI ▣ Adobe Illustrator CC ▣ 3.5 x 2 Inch ▣ 0.25in Bleed Area ▣ High Quality Design
Best Regards-
Freelancer Miftaul
Thanks.
