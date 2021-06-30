Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pinakeen Kolhe

crcl pttrns 01

crcl pttrns 01 vector design illustration
Circular pattern made in Adobe Illustrator using Transform. Later on, the stores were expanded and given a gradient to blend it with the background.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
