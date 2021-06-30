🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We are sharing with designers our new premium quality designed Free Sliding Box Mockup. This mockup available in editable PSD format. You can showcase your artworks via smart-object layers.
Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 4800×3600 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
