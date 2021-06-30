Graphic Google

Free Sliding Box Mockup

Free Sliding Box Mockup
We are sharing with designers our new premium quality designed Free Sliding Box Mockup. This mockup available in editable PSD format. You can showcase your artworks via smart-object layers.

Feel free to download :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 4800×3600 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Box Mockup

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
