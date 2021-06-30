thrive - Matches List & Search Results List

I just finished my first UX-UI Design project and wanted to share some of my favorite screens.

~Growing houseplants offers both physical and mental health benefits but some aspects of “plant parenthood” can be frustrating or even off-putting. That’s where thrive comes in. Whether you hope to quickly locate care information, want to learn about propagation, or need some help picking your next house plant, thrive has you covered!~

I really enjoyed this project and I hope it shows :) let me know what you all think!

*background illustrations are from Storyset by Freepik*