Catboarding

It's my little Zora's 7th birthday! This is a sticker I drew last year of our dear lil kitty. She doesn't know how to longboard and doesn't like to wear clothes, but somehow this feels very much her personality.

I illustrated the kitty sticker in Procreate and created the pretty background in Figma.

