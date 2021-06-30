Catboarding

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It's my little Zora's 7th birthday! This is a sticker I drew last year of our dear lil kitty. She doesn't know how to longboard and doesn't like to wear clothes, but somehow this feels very much her personality.
I illustrated the kitty sticker in Procreate and created the pretty background in Figma.