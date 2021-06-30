Free Mockup Zone

Free Shopping Paper Bag Mockup

Free Shopping Paper Bag Mockup shopping bag mockup
Create a flawless presentation of creative shopping bag designs with our premium quality designed Free Shopping Paper Bag Mockup. You can get the desire presentation via smart-object layer.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Download Free Shopping Bag Mockup

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
