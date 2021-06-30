Omega-Pixel

Rocket Bee Social logodesigns brandidentity combination logo rocket logo bee logo space design spaceship playful design bee illustration illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
This's other version for "Rocket Bee Social" company.
remind of this business : they specialize in online digital marketing. The target audience is small to medium-sized businesses that need to have a better presence online.
What do you think about this other version my friends ?
This's the accepted version by the client : https://dribbble.com/shots/15495141-Rocket-Bee-Social
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

