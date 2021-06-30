Steffi Kelly

Professional Career Boys - Coyote Yoga 1 Album Cover

Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly
  • Save
Professional Career Boys - Coyote Yoga 1 Album Cover pattern coyote cover album illustration
Download color palette

Front cover for Coyote Yoga 1 by Texas-based hip hop duo, Professional Career Boys. Digital release in August with vinyl coming out in September.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly

More by Steffi Kelly

View profile
    • Like