Medical mobile app for house visits

Hi everyone 👋
This is a concept for a medical app 🩺 with a daily schedule of doctor's appointments. The mobile app allows to check and track the most necessary information that a physician would need when treating someone on house visits 🏡
The schedule was designed with the principle of the least possible clutter on the screen. All the major actions have a joint and distinguishable style to increase the intuitivity of the main flow for the user 🧠
The typography used in the project combines a classy approach with a modern one. And, for 🎨 the colors - all the elements with purple shades give balance to the UI and contrast with the green, which is a very common color for medical apps.
🧝♀️ The avatars are a customized version from a Figma community file https://www.figma.com/community/file/907279931968068425
Everything was designed in Figma 🌈
Feel free to share your feedback 🙌