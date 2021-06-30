Medical mobile app for house visits

Hi everyone 👋

This is a concept for a medical app 🩺 with a daily schedule of doctor's appointments. The mobile app allows to check and track the most necessary information that a physician would need when treating someone on house visits 🏡

The schedule was designed with the principle of the least possible clutter on the screen. All the major actions have a joint and distinguishable style to increase the intuitivity of the main flow for the user 🧠

The typography used in the project combines a classy approach with a modern one. And, for 🎨 the colors - all the elements with purple shades give balance to the UI and contrast with the green, which is a very common color for medical apps.

🧝‍♀️ The avatars are a customized version from a Figma community file https://www.figma.com/community/file/907279931968068425

Everything was designed in Figma 🌈

Feel free to share your feedback 🙌