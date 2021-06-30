Jennifer Jefferson

Fern Kaleidoscope

Fern Kaleidoscope kew gardens kaleidoscope video photographer motion design motion graphics collage art photography video
Photo mirroring and collage.
Original photograph taken at Kew Gardens, London, 2020.
Find the video here: instagram.com/reel/CPmXRayj7pN/

