UnFranchise Cart Line Item Concept

This is a concept for a line item in the cart of Unfranchise.com. The challenge here is presenting so much relevant information on an item while also considering how it scales. This only shows one item but when a cart is filled with 10+ items, there is a lot to process.

Feedback always apprecaited.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
