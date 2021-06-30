Hassan Hamada

EventPick (Event Tickets Booking)

Hassan Hamada
Hassan Hamada
  • Save
EventPick (Event Tickets Booking) design logo ui design profile favourite checkout splash onboarding mobile application ui
Download color palette

Event Pick is an online application for booking events tickets by exploring nearby or online events. then you can pay for your by your card. then get the QR code for tickets to get into the event place by QR scanner with the organizer.
You can check the full shots on behance through this link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122585585/EventPick-%28Event-Tickets-Booking%29

Hassan Hamada
Hassan Hamada

More by Hassan Hamada

View profile
    • Like