Karting company logo "Bark"

Karting company logo "Bark" illustration logo design
Hello Hello hello!
This is one of my last logos designed. As always, I put a piece of my soul and a lot of diligence.
You can see the rest of my work on Behance https://www.behance.net/Rreshetnya804b

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
