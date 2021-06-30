P. C. delaCruz STUDIO

Queen Nefertiti

Queen Nefertiti art design graphic design illustration
The eternal beauty and grace of Queen Nefertiti. A silent messenger from Ancient Egypt. Image created in Adobe Photoshop using the Amarna period bust of the queen as reference.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
