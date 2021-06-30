Rebekah Hadman

Procreate flamingo

Rebekah Hadman
Rebekah Hadman
  • Save
Procreate flamingo procreate illustration
Download color palette

Pink flamingo 🦩 Experimenting with using negative space to add details. Practice with Procreate ✏️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Rebekah Hadman
Rebekah Hadman

More by Rebekah Hadman

View profile
    • Like