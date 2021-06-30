Cindy Johnson

Cotton Candy

Cindy Johnson
Cindy Johnson
  • Save
Cotton Candy summer carnival cotton candy vector sticker design illustration illu
Download color palette

I am really enjoying having a normal summer with carnivals and fireworks after the pandemic. I have been drawing a lot of summer snacks and carnival rides in my spare time and loved how this cotton candy turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Cindy Johnson
Cindy Johnson

More by Cindy Johnson

View profile
    • Like