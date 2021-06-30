Haley 🌊

Class slides - Art under control

Haley 🌊
Haley 🌊
  • Save
Class slides - Art under control presentation design slide design slide deck graphic design typography design
Class slides - Art under control presentation design slide design slide deck graphic design typography design
Class slides - Art under control presentation design slide design slide deck graphic design typography design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. Frame 3.png

In-class presentation slides (2019)

Haley 🌊
Haley 🌊
Professional rectangle drawer

More by Haley 🌊

View profile
    • Like