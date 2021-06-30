Britt Felton

Seeded Soul Branding

Britt Felton
Britt Felton
Hire Me
  • Save
Seeded Soul Branding vector design branding design plants feminine female packaging design branding logo illustration
Seeded Soul Branding vector design branding design plants feminine female packaging design branding logo illustration
Seeded Soul Branding vector design branding design plants feminine female packaging design branding logo illustration
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble – Seeded Soul.jpg
  2. Dribbble – Seeded Soul – 1.jpg
  3. Dribbble – Seeded Soul – 2.jpg

This is a work in progress for an apothacary brand. Seeded Soul creates items for skin and self-care. The direction is evolving but I love this option.

Britt Felton
Britt Felton
I drink coffee & I make things
Hire Me

More by Britt Felton

View profile
    • Like