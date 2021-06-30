Tatiana Poroshina

Website for a beauty salon

Website for a beauty salon ux brand creative logo beauty webdesign web graphic design branding
A rebranding concept for a beauty salon and their website. Got rid of the old boring ones and made a juicy bright color. We got a stylish minimalist website🔥

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
