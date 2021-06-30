Website for a beauty salon

Hi dribbble mates!

A rebranding concept for a beauty salon and their website. Got rid of the old boring ones and made a juicy bright color. We got a stylish minimalist website🔥

_____________

Follow me:

Behance: https://www.behance.net/poroshinadesign

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/poroshinadesignwork/

Instagram personal: https://www.instagram.com/poroshinadesign/