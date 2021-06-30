Piotr Petki Laskosz
Boldare

Sonnen | Charger

Piotr Petki Laskosz
Boldare
Piotr Petki Laskosz for Boldare
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

sonnenCharger ☀️
An app that supports customers charging their cars with renewable energy 🚙
---
See the entire presentation on Behance
–––
Currently we are looking for
Product Designers
–––
Show me love if you like my work. Press "L" or click ❤️
Feel free to comment my project ✏️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Boldare
Boldare
Digital product design & development company
Hire Us

More by Boldare

View profile
    • Like