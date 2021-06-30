Jessica Wood

Modern Sounds Music Festival for Dribble Playoff

Modern Sounds Music Festival for Dribble Playoff musicfestival festival playoff dribble music logo retro bauhaus modern
I created a logo design for a fictituous modern music festival for the weekly Dribble playoff. I thought the retro Bauhaus style seemed appropriate. Perhaps Philip Glass could be the headlining act.

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
