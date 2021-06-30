Brian Edward Miller

Toxic Flamingos

Brian Edward Miller
Brian Edward Miller
Toxic Flamingos video game games gamers illustration vintage retro orlin culture shop ocs
Howdy!

Here's a snippet of an illustration I created for the Toxic Flamingos Discord channel. If you're interested in seeing the full version - or reading about how it was created, feel free to follow along here: https://orlincultureshop.com/blog/2021/6/30/toxic-flamingos

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Brian Edward Miller
Brian Edward Miller

