First Pres Berkeley - Extraordinary Texts

First Pres Berkeley - Extraordinary Texts sermon logo illustration graphic design
New sermon series for July - Extraordinary Texts for Ordinary Times. They wanted something that showcased Berkeley and the city beyond. I added an open book. Love how this turned out!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
