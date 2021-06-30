Who needs money when you have a pet.

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"No matter how little money and how few things you own, having a pet makes you rich"
Design created for Hendrick and Co. raising funds for their program to provide food and shelter to a homeless man in Peru who feeds 60 stray cats before feeding himself. http://dogco.org/chilaito
