Who needs money when you have a pet.

Who needs money when you have a pet. custom artwork
"No matter how little money and how few things you own, having a pet makes you rich"

Design created for Hendrick and Co. raising funds for their program to provide food and shelter to a homeless man in Peru who feeds 60 stray cats before feeding himself. http://dogco.org/chilaito

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
