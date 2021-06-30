Matt Naylor

Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 1)

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
  • Save
Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 1) hammer wrench tools tool tape measure screwdriver screw bolt drill paintbrush saw illustration mural
Download color palette

Detail of a mural I designed for Dunn Lumber

1afcf247cec57941b5e1af29865d6700
Rebound of
Dunn Lumber Mural
By Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor

More by Matt Naylor

View profile
    • Like