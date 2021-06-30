Ashwin B

Minimalist Reminders App

Minimalist Reminders App
As per my research people use 3-5 words to setup reminders for themselves. This app takes the advantage of it and tries to keep the reminder setting as simple as possible at the same time aesthetically appealing.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
