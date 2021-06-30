Aline Crab

"Hi! Mr Meow is on the phone. How can I help you?"

"Hi! Mr Meow is on the phone. How can I help you?" animal cat design cute illustration character phone kitten isometric
Seeing all those isometric illustrations with iPhone inspired me to draw my first phone that I was very proud of! Oh, and kitten...
Well, is there anyone who doesn't like kittens?

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
