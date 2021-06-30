Spoken For | Brand Revitalization

Spoken For serves one of the most underserved populations in the country. They specialize in Anti Human-Trafficking initiatives and work directly with the rehabilitation and care of women and children who are victims of domestic human-trafficking. Spoken For had a brand identity that was designed in the mid 2000s and it was time for a refresh. When the NPO was formed, Spoken For was funded by a Church that they were based out of. In 2014, Spoken For broke away from the church and set out on their own. Their previous identity did not speak to the donor or to the general public. I was tasked with recreating the brand to appeal to donors and to government workers to help fund the organization and spread awareness. Using major elements from the previous identity, I crafted a fresh, clean brand identity.