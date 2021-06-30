Upstrivers Design Studio

Latest News App UI Design

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio
  • Save
Latest News App UI Design mobileappdesign application design online news app news news app design news app ui app design newsfeed newspaper newsletter articles reading app android app design ios app design mobile app uiux mobile app design app development
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!

Who doesn't like to keep themselves updated with the latest news and happenings? And the best way to keep yourself updated in this era of 📱 smartphones is through news app.

Our designers have envisioned an alluring UI design of a news app that is user friendly and design rich.

Are you 👀 looking for similar UI design inspirations for your news app? Have a word with our designers.

Connect with us.👇
📧info@upstrviers.com

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio

More by Upstrivers Design Studio

View profile
    • Like