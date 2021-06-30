Jaydon Thomas

Bullish Supply Company | Apparel Design

Bullish Supply Company | Apparel Design clothing graphic design shirt
Bullish Supply Company is stepping into the spotlight of the apparel and goods industry and I had the pleasure of creating a unique brand identity that had no fear of time - past or present. Entering the apparel market is no small undertaking for a business owner, as the market is incredibly oversaturated. You will find multiple start-up brands drop-shipping heavily curated products on almost everyone's Instagram feed. The problem this team faced was finding a competitive position in the market with a low advertising budget. The solution? Create a brand message that pushers users to leave everyone around them better than the day before. To bet on their own personal success and invest in the lives of the people they love. Instead of selling apparel, sell community. Inspired by the grit and tenacity of the blue-collar worker, these brand elements span from the classic outdoorsman lifestyle to the home mechanic, to a casual afternoon at the brewery.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
